NYSC: No official date for reopening of orientation camps

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said there is no official date fixed for the reopening of camps nationwide.

NYSC made this known while refuting reports that Orientation Course will resume 27th October 2020 with Batch “A” Stream 2 and that the batch has been subdivided into Batches “A” and “B” in a statement on Saturday.

According to the scheme in a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the NYSC, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi in Abuja, the news is fake.

The statement read partly: “Prospective Corps Members and the public are therefore enjoined to kindly disregard the news in its entirety.

“Management has been working with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in order to ensure the reopening of NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide, which the PTF had earlier tied to the resumption of educational institutions in the country.

“It is imperative to state that the Scheme has ensured that all the COVID-19 safety protocols incidental to safe hosting of Orientation programmes are in place in all its 37 Orientation Camps.

“Note also that some precautionary safety measures already adopted by the Scheme had earned it the commendation of the PTF.

“While the NYSC sincerely appreciates the patience so far shown by the PCMs who have waited for over six months to be called-up for participation in the Scheme, it equally empathises with them over the unanticipated disruption of their programmes, resulting from COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, the Corps is highly optimistic that the Federal Government, through the PTF will soon give approval for the full resumption of camping.

“Meanwhile, continue to stay safe and stay tuned to NYSC’s Traditional and New Media platforms for authentic information.”