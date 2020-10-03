Enugu govt announces date for reopening of all tertiary institutions

The Enugu State Government has directed all tertiary institutions in the state to reopen on October 12.

This announcement was made in a statement issued on Saturday by the state Commissioner for Education, Uche Eze.

According to the statement, “Following the consensus reached with the managements of tertiary institutions in Enugu State after a series of consultations and the gracious approval of Enugu State Government, the Hon. Commissioner of Education wishes to inform the general public that all state and private tertiary institutions in the state are to reopen as from 12th October, 2020.

“The management of each tertiary institution is to announce the specific date of resumption when the approved guidelines for COVID-19 have been met. This is to ensure that all necessary measures are put in place for the safe reopening of schools.

“The State Ministry of Education has set up a monitoring team to ensure that every institution abides by the approved guidelines for safe operations in our schools.”