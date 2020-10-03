Auchi Polytechnic, Momodu Sanusi Jimah is dead

The rector of Auchi Polytechnic in Edo state, Momodu Sanusi Jimah, is dead.

According to NAN, Mustapha Oshiobugie, the institution’s public relations officer, broke the sad news on Saturday morning.

Oshiobugie said the rector breathed his last on Friday night at exactly 7.00pm after battling a brief illness.

He said: “The institution is mourning following the demise of her rector who passed away on Friday at 7.00pm after a brief illness.

“I can confirm that he is no more and his remains will be committed to mother earth today Saturday at 10 am according to Muslim rites.”

The development comes hours after the institution denied rumours that Jimah had died.

“The management of the Polytechnic states categorically that the rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. M. S. Jimah is alive,” Oshiobugie had earlier said.

“The public is advised to simply disregard the news, It is the Almighty God that gives life and by His grace, the Rector is alive.”