Nigerians attack Pastor Adeboye for asking son to ‘sack’ his secretary

Farouk Mohammed January 29, 2020
Pastor Adeboye
Pastor Adeboye © RCCG

The general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye is under fire as Nigerian criticise him for asking his ‘son’ to sack his secretary.

On Wednesday morning, Pastor Adeboye tweeted through his official handle advising on marriage said married men should avoid having feelings for other women who are not their wives.

He shared, “Today, I will be focusing on the married. It is sad that many married people are still having crushes with persons apart from their spouses.

“If there is any fellow aside from your spouse you are admiring unduly, you must see such a person as the devil and get rid of them immediately.”

In another tweet, the cleric gave an example of how he ordered his son to sack a lady he’s admiring who is his secretary.

“One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again. I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage,” he tweeted.

The order by the RCCG General Overseer to his son angered many Nigerians suggesting that he has rendered the poor secretary jobless.

Here are some reactions underneath:

Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
