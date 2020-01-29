Cause of fire outbreak at Balogun market — LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has revealed the cause of another fire at Balogun Market.

Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, LASAEMA’s spokesman in an update on the fire incident on Wednesday, said the inferno has gutted a four-storey plaza at the market on their arrival.

According to the spokesman, the cause of the fire was as a result of improper storage of fuel.

He said, “This fire has escalated to adjoining buildings totaling seven (7) in number and now is being contained by the Emergency responders-Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service and NPA Fire Service. Seven buildings are affected and one has collapsed.

“All responders are on ground and progress is being made. We urge for calm and will provide further updates,” said Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA’s Director General.”

Okay.ng had earlier reported that the fire outbreak gutted Anambra Plaza at Martins area of the market.

It can be recalled that in November 2019, a wildfire gutted a section of the sited at Lagos Island.