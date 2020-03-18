Nigeria: Six-week-old baby among 5 new cases of COVID-19

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has confirmed that a six-week-old baby is among the five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in the country.

The minister disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Ehanire, the five new positive cases, three arrived from the United States, while two came in from the United Kingdom.

He said: “We are collating information on the travellers. Two of the three from the US are Nigerians, a mother and child, making the six-week-old baby the youngest COVID-19 patient we have, and the 3rd is an American national, who crossed the land border and becomes the first COVID-19 case not arriving by air. The two cases from the UK are Nigerians.

“A detailed travel history of each person is being compiled and contacts currently being traced to identify persons who have recently been in contact with any of them.

“The National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and supported by partners, is supporting response in the states. The Federal Ministry of Health is also conducting a risk assessment to help guide decision making.”