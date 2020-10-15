Northern governors reject dissolution of SARS unit of Police

Governors of Northern states in Nigeria have opposed the disbandment of the infamous Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police.

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, made this disclosed while speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

According to Lalong, though the president has already approved the scrapping of SARS, the northern states do not believe that the baby should be thrown away with the bathwater.

The governor noted that “SARS is not made up of bad elements alone as it also includes personnel who are doing their work diligently.”

He noted that what was needed was the reformation of the unit to enable it carry out its functions optimally.