Google backs #EndSARS movement, calls for end to Police brutality

Google in Africa has joined others calling for an end Police brutality across Nigeria.
The search engine giant via Twitter on Thursday declared it supports the #EndSARS movement which is against brutality and injustice in the African country.
“We strongly oppose oppression, brutality, and intimidation. We believe a fair and impartial police force is a critical element of a stable society and abuse of power infringes on democratic and human rights.
“We urge a speedy resolution to the current situation #EndSars,” Google tweeted.
— Google in Africa (@googleafrica) October 15, 2020