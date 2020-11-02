Northern governors call for censorship of social media in Nigeria

The Northern governors on Monday have called for the censorship of the social media.

This was disclosed in a communiqué issued in Kaduna on Monday after their meeting with traditional rulers and other Political office holders from the region.

Chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum, and Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, reading the communiqué said the new media would have to be regulated in order to halt the dangers of spreading fake news.

“The meeting took note of the devastating effect of the uncontrolled social media in spreading fake news. Therefore, calls for major control mechanism and censorship of the social media practice in Nigeria,” the communiqué read partly.

“Meeting raises attention on the need to keep strict watch on the Federal

Capital Territory to guide against unwarranted and destructives protests to safeguard critical assets of the Nation.

“Meeting commends the national Assembly and the Presidency in being

proactive in addressing the issues of Endsars protests across the country.

“The meeting resolves to support the Nigerian Police Force to serve the country better and calls for the strengthening of trust between the people and the Police.

“The meeting expressed concern over the low level involvement of relevant

of stakeholders in the implementation programmes of Government and calls on the relevant Agencies to review implementation strategies to make for maximum impact and benefits.

“The meeting rejects and condemns the subversive actions of the $EndSARSprotest. The superlative agitations and other change-regime actions outside the ballot Box soon take advantage of the peaceful protests to push for their separative agenda. The meeting endorse the indivisibility, indissolubility and oneness of the Nation.”