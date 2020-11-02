NECO announces date to resume 2020 SSCE

The National Examinations Council has announced the resumption of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination in all states and the Federal Capital Territory, effective Monday, November 9 2020.

This was announced by the NECO Head of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, in a statement on Monday.

The statement read: “The National Examinations Council wishes to inform candidates, schools and other stakeholders of the resumption of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination in all states and the FCT from Monday, November 9 2020.

“The council was constrained to postpone the examinations indefinitely on Monday, October 25 2020 due to security challenges occasioned by the #EndSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.

“Following the return of normalcy in the states and FCT, the examinations will now continue with a new time-table from Monday November 9, 2020, to Saturday, November 28 2020.

“This new timetable will be made available to the general public, schools and candidates from Wednesday, November 4 2020. The timetable can also be downloaded from the NECO official website.

“The council thanks the general public and candidates for their patience and understanding during the period the SSCE was suspended.

“NECO assures the general public of quality service in the discharge of her statutory responsibilities at all times.”