NCDC reports 72 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, November 2nd, announced 72 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 8 states and the FCT.

The states with the 72 new cases are;

Lagos-51 FCT-6 Ogun-4 Kaduna-3 Niger-2 Ondo-2 Plateau-2 Katsina-1 Oyo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:55 pm on 2nd November, there are 63,036 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

59,328 patients have been discharged with 1,147 deaths across the country.