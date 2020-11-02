NCDC reports 72 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, November 2nd, announced 72 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 8 states and the FCT.
The states with the 72 new cases are;
- Lagos-51
- FCT-6
- Ogun-4
- Kaduna-3
- Niger-2
- Ondo-2
- Plateau-2
- Katsina-1
- Oyo-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:55 pm on 2nd November, there are 63,036 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
59,328 patients have been discharged with 1,147 deaths across the country.