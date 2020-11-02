HeadlinesNews

NCDC reports 72 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, November 2nd, announced 72 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 8 states and the FCT.

The states with the 72 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-51
  2. FCT-6
  3. Ogun-4
  4. Kaduna-3
  5. Niger-2
  6. Ondo-2
  7. Plateau-2
  8. Katsina-1
  9. Oyo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:55 pm on 2nd November, there are 63,036 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

59,328 patients have been discharged with 1,147 deaths across the country.

