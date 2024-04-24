Governor Aliyu of Sokoto State Dethrones 15 District Heads Over Alleged Misconduct

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has taken decisive action by dethroning 15 District Heads over allegations of insubordination, land racketeering, aiding insecurity, and conversion of public properties.

The announcement of the dethronement was made on Tuesday evening by Abubakar Bawa, the press secretary to the Governor, in a statement.

According to the statement, the District Heads who have been dethroned include individuals from various districts, including Unguwar Lalle, Yabo, Wamakko, Tulluwa, lllela, Dogon Daji, Kebbe, Alkammu, and Giyawa.

Furthermore, those appointed by the former Governor Aminu Tambuwal at the end of his administration were also affected by the decision. The statement highlighted that their appointment was haphazardly done and faced rejection by their subjects.

Among those affected by the decision were Marafan Tangaza, Sarkin Gabas Kalambaina, Bunun Gongono, Sarkin Kudun Yar Tsakkuwa, Sarkin Tambuwal, and Sarkin Yamman Torankavwa.

Additionally, cases involving District Heads of Isa, Kuchi, Kilgori, and Gagi have been recommended for further investigations.

In a related development, Sarkin Yakin Binji, a senior counselor in the Sultanate Council, was transferred to Bunkari, while the District Head of Sabon Birni was deployed to Gatawa.

However, the government retained seven other District Heads, including Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar III Churoman Sokoto, Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki Maccido Barayar Zaki, and Abubakar Salame Sarkin Arewan Salame.

The decision to dethrone the District Heads and make other changes in the traditional leadership structure follows the recommendations of the Committee on the Review of Appointments of Traditional Rulers, Renaming of Tertiary Institutions, and the Dissolution of Governing Councils of State Parastatals set up by the state government.