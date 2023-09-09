News

Tinubu Extends Condolences to Morocco Following Earthquake Tragedy

In the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco on Saturday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

President Tinubu expressed his sympathies and solidarity with the people of Morocco who have been affected by this tragic event. The president’s sentiments were communicated in a statement released on Saturday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

The earthquake, which occurred on Saturday, resulted in significant loss of life and widespread damage. President Tinubu extended his condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones and to those who have been otherwise impacted by this catastrophe.

He also wished a swift and full recovery to those who sustained injuries in the earthquake.

In his message, President Tinubu assured the government and people of Morocco that the thoughts and prayers of Nigerians are with them during this challenging time.

“In the face of this adversity, Nigeria will continue to stand in solidarity with Morocco as they recover, rebuild and come out stronger than ever from this unfortunate event,” the President assured.

