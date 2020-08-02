Nobody has the right to stop Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition – Babachir Lawal

Former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has nobody in the All Progressives Congress has the right to stop the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, from contesting for 2023 presidency.

Lawal said this in an interview with PUNCH published on Sunday.

According to the ex-SGF, those who instigated the removal of Adams Oshiomhole as APC national chairman, are interested in the party’s candidate for 2023 presidential election.

He said, “Those who wanted Adams Oshiohmole out are more desperate because of 2023 because as a national chairman of a party, from my our own observation, there’s very little he could do to favour or impose a presidential candidate on his party.

“Except we want to bring the wrath of God on our heads, because of his role in building the party, equity and a sense of justice demand that he be given a chance in a free and fair system and let his luck prevail.

“Nobody with a clear conscience in the APC will deny Tinubu the opportunity to contest the Presidency. Nobody within the party has the moral right to even put a stumbling block on his path. The party must create an environment that is free and fair for anybody who wants to contest, including Bola Tinubu. Let the delegates, who must have emerged through a similarly free and fair process, decide who they want to vote for.”

In addition, Lawal said that the South should be given an opportunity to produce the next president.

He said, “A just and equitable way of doing things is to agree, as gentlemen, that since the North has had its President for the second tenure, the opportunity should be given to the South to produce the next President.

“By the way, what did we get from several years of governance with the Presidency being from the North? Since the demise of General Sani Abacha, the country has been into crises of insecurity and poor economy.

“Along the line, we have also had vice-presidents who were northerners. We have had presidents who were northerners but for whatever reason, the system is not improving. Presidency from the North is like an albatross around our neck.”

Okay.ng recalls that Tinubu had earlier said he hasn’t made up his mind on decision to run for President amid rumours.