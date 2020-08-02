Ayo Fasanmi: Fayemi sets up 13-man committee for burial of late Afenifere leader

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has set up a 13-man committee to coordinate the burial ceremony of the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, who died on July 30, aged 94 years.

This was contained in a statement sent to Okay.ng signed by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, on Sunday.

According to the statement, the committee is to work with the family of the late elder statesman and the government of Osun State to ensure a befitting burial for the deceased, who will be buried in Iye Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area, Ekiti State on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

The committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

Members of the Committee are:

1. Mr. Biodun Oyebanji – Chairman

2. Senator Bunmi Adetunmbi – Member

3. Hon Ibrahim Olanrewaju – Member

4. Hon Tope Ogunleye – Member

5. Chief Folorunsho Olabode – Member

6. Barr. Paul Omotosho – Member

7. Hon Femi Ajayi – Member

8. Mr Ayoola Owolabi – Member

9. Aare Muyiwa Olumilua – Member

10. Chief (Mrs) Moji Fafure – Member

11. Brig-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd) – Member

12. Chief Alaba Abejide – Member

13. Mr Taju Adejumo – Secretary

Ayo Fasanmi passed away on July 30th, 2020, in Osogbo, the capital city of Osun State.