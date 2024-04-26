IELTS Fees in Nigeria: Here’s the Latest Update Today

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is a widely recognized English proficiency test that is essential for those looking to work, study, or migrate to English-speaking countries.

In Nigeria, the British Council administers the IELTS tests, and there has been a recent update on the fees. Below, we answer some of the most frequently asked questions regarding the latest IELTS fees in Nigeria.

What are the new IELTS fees in Nigeria?

The British Council has announced a review of the IELTS fees, which took effect from March 1, 2024. The updated fees are as follows:

Test Type Fee (₦) IELTS on Computer (Academic and General Training Modules) 266,000 IELTS on Paper (Academic and General Training Modules) 256,500 UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) 285,000 Life Skills 249,000 One Skill Retake 167,580

Please note that these fees are subject to review based on market dynamics.

Why have the IELTS fees increased?

The increase in fees is attributed to the evolving market conditions and the rising costs associated with delivering the exams. This adjustment ensures that the British Council can continue to provide high-quality services and comprehensive support to test-takers.

What does the test fee include?

The IELTS test fee includes several free exclusive preparation materials, practice tests, and additional resources to help candidates prepare for the exam effectively.

Are there any changes to the test format?

No, the test format remains the same. Candidates can choose to take the IELTS test either on paper or on a computer. The Listening, Reading, and Writing sections are completed on the same day, with the Speaking test scheduled separately.

How can I book my IELTS test?

You can book your IELTS test through the official British Council website. It is recommended to check the available test dates and book in advance to secure your preferred slot.

What if I need to retake a part of the test?

If you need to retake a part of the test, the fee for a single skill retake is ₦167,580. This option is available for those who wish to improve their score in a particular section of the IELTS test.