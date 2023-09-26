News

NNPC Says No Recruitment Ongoing, Warns Job Seekers Against Scam

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has issued a warning to the public regarding a potential recruitment scam.

In a statement released on Monday, the state-owned oil company clarified that it is not currently conducting any recruitment exercises.

NNPC urged job seekers to be cautious and vigilant when applying for positions, emphasizing that official announcements about recruitment activities would be made through authorized channels.

The statement read, “The NNPC is not currently recruiting. We have become aware of a possible recruitment scam, and we want to inform the public that any recruitment exercise conducted by our organization will be officially announced on our website and official social media handles.”

