Glo Introduces New Call, Data Plans for High-Value Customers

Nigeria’s digital solutions provider, Globacom (Glo), has unveiled a new suite of call and data plans known as Glo Prime.

These innovative packages aim to empower businesses by ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and functionality for both individuals and corporate users.

Glo Prime is specifically tailored to meet the needs of customers who require round-the-clock connectivity, especially those engaged in local and international business activities.

The new product offers four distinct plans, each designed to provide exceptional value to users, ensuring that they receive more for their investment in the Glo network.

Prime N1,500 : This plan includes 45 minutes of talk time and 4GB of data.

: This plan includes 45 minutes of talk time and 4GB of data. Prime N3,000 : For this package, users receive 100 minutes of talk time and 12GB of data.

: For this package, users receive 100 minutes of talk time and 12GB of data. Prime N5,000 : This plan provides 300 minutes of talk time and 25GB of data.

: This plan provides 300 minutes of talk time and 25GB of data. Prime N10,000: The most extensive package offers 750 minutes of talk time and a generous 60GB of data.

Glo stated, “In a highly dynamic environment, there is a need for constant innovation to offer more value to our new and existing customers. The Glo Prime is, therefore, a portfolio of new plans designed to surpass similar products in the market in terms of flexibility, ease of use, and value.”

The introduction of Glo Prime reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering competitive voice and data solutions to its high-value customers, whether they are individuals or corporate entities.

This move comes on the heels of Glo’s recent 20th-anniversary celebration, during which the company received accolades for its consistent service excellence and innovative offerings to subscribers at the “Consumer Value Awards.”