Independence Day: Ogun Gov’t Bans Public Celebrations

In response to the federal government’s directive for a subdued celebration of the 63rd Independence Day on Sunday, October 1st, the Ogun State government has announced the cancellation of all planned festivities.

This decision, communicated through a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, aligns with the nationwide call for a low-key observance.

The federal government’s rationale for this scaled-down approach is to mirror the current national sentiment, encouraging citizens to dedicate this time to solemn prayer for the country.

The statement read partly: