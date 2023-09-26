Independence Day: Ogun Gov’t Bans Public Celebrations

In response to the federal government’s directive for a subdued celebration of the 63rd Independence Day on Sunday, October 1st, the Ogun State government has announced the cancellation of all planned festivities.
This decision, communicated through a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, aligns with the nationwide call for a low-key observance.
The federal government’s rationale for this scaled-down approach is to mirror the current national sentiment, encouraging citizens to dedicate this time to solemn prayer for the country.
The statement read partly:
“Following the directive of the Federal Government that this year’s Independence Day Celebration should be low-key, the Ogun State Government has cancelled all arrangements in respect of the anniversary on October 1st, 2023.
“The decision by the federal government is to reflect the mood of the nation. The state government enjoins citizens of the state to spend the time solemnly praying for the country.
“It is the strong belief of the government under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun that the supplications of the people at this crucial time will be answered by God.
“We seek the understanding and cooperation of all and sundry as we observe a low-key independence anniversary this year, believing that better times lie ahead of us as a people”.