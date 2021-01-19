NIN/SIM Linking: FG extends deadline to February

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for Nigerians to register and link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their SIM cards before February 9, 2021.

This was announced via the official Twitter handle of the NIMC on Tuesday evening.

The statement: “All Nigerians and legal residents are advised to enroll for their national identification number (NIN) and link them before February 9th, 2021.

“Enroll for your national identification NUMBER (NIN) today!!!

“Please remember, NIN enrollment is FREE.”