Every malaria like symptom should be considered as COVID-19 – Sanwo Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has on Tuesday said any malaria-like symptom should be considered and treated as COVID-19.

The governor, said this during a briefing with newsmen at the State government house, Ikeja on COVID-19 update in the state said such symptoms should be considered as COVID-19 infection unless proven otherwise.

The governor said, “In this second wave of the current pandemic, any malaria-like symptoms should be considered as COVID-19 virus infection unless and until otherwise proven. Any affected individual with COVID-like symptoms should proceed to any of our public health facilities and/or laboratories to get tested for free,”

Babajide called on the citizens not stigmatise anyone affected by the virus, as it is not a death sentence.

He also disclosed that respiratory services and others, are readily available to patients.

“Oxygen therapy and other related services will be provided to patients that required them. Five of these 10 centres have been commissioned while the remaining five will be ready for use within the next four weeks,