Katsina govt directs primary, secondary schools to resume January 25

The Katsina State Government has announced 25 of January 2021, as resumption date for primary and secondary (day) schools to resume.

The Commissioner of Education, Associate Professor Badamasi Charanchi announced the guidelines in a statement by his Permanent Secretary, Musa Abdu Dankama.

The statement read: “The resumption of Primary and Day Secondary Schools is on 25th January 2021 and the resumption for each school activities is subject to the compulsory formation of school security committee which shall comprise of Parent Teachers Association (PTA) Chairman, School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) Chairman, Traditional Ruler of the School Community, Two Religious Organizations of the School Community, Representative of Divisional Police Officer, Department of State Security and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps of the local government where the school is located.

“The Security Committee of each School must be inaugurated before resumption date and hold security meeting regularly and assessment of the School security situation be made promptly.

“Suffice it to say that it is imperative and compulsory for each school management to ensure covid-19 protocols compliance by both staff and students.”