FG reviews policy for SIM card registration and usage

The federal government of Nigeria has rolled out an updated policy for SIM card registration and usage.

The minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Ali Pantami, in a statement signed by his aide, Femi Adeluyi, noted that the National Identity Number (NIN) would be required for Nigerians to register their new SIM cards while for foreigners would use their passports and visas.

According to Adeluyi, “This is in line with the Powers of the Minister as stated in Section 25(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003- “the Minister shall, in writing, from time to time notify the Commission or and express his views on the general policy direction of the Federal Government in respect of the communications sector.”

The updated policy is expected to include the following provisions: