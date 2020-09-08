Killings in Southern Kaduna is madness, says Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has described the killings in Southern Kaduna as “madness”.

The monarch made this statement in his address at the meeting of Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council in Kaduna on Monday.

According to Sultan, “enough is enough” and the disastrous act must stop “immediately”.

He said, “The Southern Kaduna killings is madness and has to be stopped immediately. No man in his right senses goes on a killing spree of innocent people under whatever guise.”

The traditional ruler also accused politicians of fueling the lingering crisis in the southern part of Kaduna State.