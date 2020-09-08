HeadlinesNews

Killings in Southern Kaduna is madness, says Sultan

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 8, 2020
Less than a minute

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has described the killings in Southern Kaduna as “madness”.

The monarch made this statement in his address at the meeting of Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council in Kaduna on Monday.

According to Sultan, “enough is enough” and the disastrous act must stop “immediately”.

He said, “The Southern Kaduna killings is madness and has to be stopped immediately. No man in his right senses goes on a killing spree of innocent people under whatever guise.”

The traditional ruler also accused politicians of fueling the lingering crisis in the southern part of Kaduna State.

Tags
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 8, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button