Nigeria’s Central Bank governor Emefiele test negative for COVID-19

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 3, 2020
Godwin Emefiele
CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

The governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The apex bank made this disclosure through its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to CBN, “The COVID-19 test conducted on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, CON, has today returned a negative result.”

As of Thursday, Nigeria had recorded a total number of 184 cases with 20 patients recovering and 2 death.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

184
Confirmed
2
Deaths
20
Recovered


