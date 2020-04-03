News
Nigeria’s Central Bank governor Emefiele test negative for COVID-19
The governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The apex bank made this disclosure through its official Twitter handle on Thursday.
According to CBN, “The COVID-19 test conducted on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, CON, has today returned a negative result.”
As of Thursday, Nigeria had recorded a total number of 184 cases with 20 patients recovering and 2 death.
