Nigeria’s Central Bank governor Emefiele test negative for COVID-19

The governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The apex bank made this disclosure through its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to CBN, “The COVID-19 test conducted on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, CON, has today returned a negative result.”

As of Thursday, Nigeria had recorded a total number of 184 cases with 20 patients recovering and 2 death.