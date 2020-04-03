News

Nigeria confirms 6 new coronavirus cases in Osun State

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced six (6) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Osun, Nigeria.

NCDC disclosed on Twitter that as at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 cases of confirmed COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

20 persons have been discharged with 2 deaths.

At the moment, here is a breakdown of cases in states underneath:

Lagos- 98, FCT- 38, Osun- 20, Oyo- 8, Akwa Ibom- 5, Ogun- 4, Edo- 4, Kaduna- 4, Bauchi- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-1 and Benue- 1.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

190
Confirmed
2
Deaths
20
Recovered


