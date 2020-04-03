News

Gov. Sanwo-Olu, family, aides test negative for COVID-19

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 3, 2020
Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Joke
Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Joke

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

His wife, Joke, immediate family members, and aides also tested negative for the deadly infection.

The state’s commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, made this disclosure through his official Twitter handle on Friday.

He tweeted: “I am happy to announce that #COVID19Lagos Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu, the first Lady of Lagos @jokesanwoolu and their immediate family members as well as aides have all tested negative to #COVID19
@NCDCgov @MBuhari @Chikwe_I. We thank Lagos residents for their concern and support.

“We urge all to maintain social distancing. Together we can defeat #COVID19! Please stay safe #ForGreaterLagos.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

184
Confirmed
2
Deaths
20
Recovered


Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
