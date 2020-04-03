Gov. Sanwo-Olu, family, aides test negative for COVID-19

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

His wife, Joke, immediate family members, and aides also tested negative for the deadly infection.

The state’s commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, made this disclosure through his official Twitter handle on Friday.

He tweeted: “I am happy to announce that #COVID19Lagos Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu, the first Lady of Lagos @jokesanwoolu and their immediate family members as well as aides have all tested negative to #COVID19

@NCDCgov @MBuhari @Chikwe_I. We thank Lagos residents for their concern and support.

“We urge all to maintain social distancing. Together we can defeat #COVID19! Please stay safe #ForGreaterLagos.”