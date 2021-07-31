Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare suspended for doping

Nigerian athlete, Blessing Okagbare, has been provisionally suspended for doping.

This was announced in a statement by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Saturday.

According to AIU, the 32-year-old Nigerian athlete tested positive for human growth hormone, a non-specified substance on the 2021 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

The statement read: “The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has provisionally suspended Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria today with immediate effect after a sample collected from the sprinter tested positive for human Growth Hormone.

“Growth Hormone is a non-specified substance on the 2021 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List and a provisional suspension is mandatory following an adverse analytical finding for such substance under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

“The AIU collected the sample from Ms. Okagbare during an out-of-competition test on 19 July. The WADA-accredited laboratory that analysed the sample notified the AIU of the adverse analytical finding at mid-day Central European Time yesterday, Friday 30 July.

“The athlete was notified of the adverse analytical finding and of her provisional suspension this morning in Tokyo. She was scheduled to participate in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m this evening.

“The AIU will make no further comment on this matter at this time.”

Okagbare had cruised to first place in her 100m heat in 11.05 seconds to qualify for Saturday’s semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics

She was scheduled to participate in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m Saturday evening.

The 32-year-old was also due to compete in the 200m, as well as the 4x100m relay.