64-year-old veteran actress, Rachel Oniga, is dead

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga, has died at the age of 64.

Okay.ng gathered that she died on Friday, July 30th, after battling with an undisclosed ailment .

Originally from Eku, Delta State in Southern Nigeria, Rachel Oniga was born on 23 May 1957 in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State.

She began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce. She worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company before her first movie titled Onome and her debut Yoruba movie was Owo Blow.

Over the years, Rachel Oniga has featured in notable Nigerian films such as Sango, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super story.

More to come later…