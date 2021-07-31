Olympics: Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan qualifies for semi-final in women’s 100m hurdles

Tobiloba Amusan on Saturday won heat 3 of the women’s 100 metres hurdles event at the 2020 Olympic Games to advance to the semi-finals.

Amusan who ran from lane 4 of the first-round race finished in 12.72 seconds, ahead of Yanique Thompson of Jamaica who ran in at 12.74 seconds.

Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska ran a personal best 12.75 to place third and also qualify for the semi-finals which are scheduled for Sunday.

The 24-year-old African champion had reached the semi-finals of the event at the Rio Games in 2016, clocking 12.91.

Amusan is also due to represent Nigeria in the women’s 4x100m relay event.

Nigeria’s other medal hopeful Blessing Okagbare was suspended on Saturday for failing a doping test.