FG directs bank account holders to fill, submit Self-Certification forms

The Federal Government of Nigeria has called Nigerians with accounts across financial institutions to obtain, complete and submit Self – Certification Forms to their respective financial institutions.

This was announced via the official Twitter handle of the Federal Government on Thursday.

According to information, failure to comply with this directive will lead to “sanctions which may include monetary penalty or inability to operate the account.”

The information read partly below:

“This is to notify the general public that all account holders in Financial Institutions (Banks, Insurance Companies, etc) are required to obtain, complete and submit Self – Certification Forms to their respective Financial Institutions.

“Persons holding accounts in different financial institutions is required to complete & submit the form to each one of the institutions. The forms are required by the relevant financial institutions to carry out due diligence procedures in line with the Income Tax Regulations 2019

“The self-certification form is in 3 categories:

– Form for Entity

– For Controlling Person (Individuals having controlling interest in a legal person, trustee, etc)

– Form for individual”

The information generated reactions from Nigerians on Twitter seeking an alternative for the process.

I have registered BVN, National ID card, INEC Registration, International Passport, NYSC, JAMB Reg, WAEC reg, and Biometrics were taken in all these places. So, what Self Certification Form do @NigeriaGov and Firs need that they can’t extract from them? @NigeriaGov answers please https://t.co/i78glDPO3J — i Develop Websites™ 👨🏽‍💻 🅙 (@iamAbiodunAA) September 17, 2020

Nigerians are more concerned about filling forms online no one is bothered that the govt through firs is about to take charge of everyone's account all in the name of taxation. https://t.co/XYBYLKXBtQ — AYO . FOWOSERE (@espeezeal) September 17, 2020

Whoever conceived of this idea in @firsNigeria needs to be sacked without delay. Nations are imposing lockdown due to COVID-19 & the only thing on FIRS' mind is to send aged citizen (vulnerable age) to untimely deaths. Whatever happened to remote online access @IsuphJt @Banjy47 https://t.co/y5J5VcOBWK — Teejones . (@tfx47) September 17, 2020

Dear @NigeriaGov, what is this about please and why is it being put in place? Your communication does not provide sufficient information and, as currently communicated, seems like another never-ending verification exercise that will frustrate the public for little or no gain. https://t.co/qDa0JlLfkb — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) September 17, 2020

There is COVID outside but as part of government’s effort to ensure your safety, we now have a great idea that’d require Nigerians in their tens of millions going from bank to bank to do this self-certification that’d ensure national prosperity & food security for all by 2023. https://t.co/rqi3fkg5hI — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 17, 2020

Poor communication technique, very poor. Where's a date and deadline to work with?, what exactly is this new development for? Can't BVN play it's role? What incentive have you provided for ease of doing this? Are we to march to the banks? This is not 1922!! — Akwa Ugoo❤ (@rosemary_enemuo) September 17, 2020

Which one is this again oh? Is this part of the ease of doing business? You just released anyhow information like that…no pre-alerts, no education given to the general public. Now you are going to start causing panic all over. Why always rush out policies without full thoughts. — AdewaleOmoba (@AdewaleOmoba19) September 17, 2020

This government is determined to collide with Nigerians in a very violent way. Anger is rising. What is the need for this? — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) September 17, 2020