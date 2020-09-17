Buhari signs Police Bill into law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Nigeria Police Bill, 2020.

Spokesman to the President, Femi Adesina, made this know in a statement sent to Okay.ng on Thursday.

According to the statement, Buhari in a memo dated September 16, 2020, communicated his assent to the Bill to the National Assembly, through the Clerk of the legislature.

The Act repeals the Police Act Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation, 2004, and provides for a more effective and well organized Police Force, driven by the principles of transparency and accountability in its operations and management of its resources.

Among others, the Act establishes an appropriate funding framework for the Police in line with what is obtainable in other Federal Government key institutions, enhances professionalism in the Force through increased training opportunities, and creates an enduring cooperation and partnership between the Police Force and communities in maintaining peace and combating crimes nationwide.