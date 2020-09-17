NCDC announces 131 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,735

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, September 17th, announced 131 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 17 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 131 new cases are;

Lagos-45 Kaduna-17 Plateau-17 FCT-16 Delta-6 Niger-6 Kwara-5 Oyo-3 Akwa Ibom-2 Cross River-2 Ekiti-2 Enugu-2 Osun-2 Sokoto-2 Bauchi-1 Ebonyi-1 Katsina-1 Rivers-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 17th September, there are 56,735 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

48,092 patients have been discharged with 1,093 deaths across the country.