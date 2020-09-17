HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 131 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,735

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, September 17th, announced 131 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 17 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 131 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-45
  2. Kaduna-17
  3. Plateau-17
  4. FCT-16
  5. Delta-6
  6. Niger-6
  7. Kwara-5
  8. Oyo-3
  9. Akwa Ibom-2
  10. Cross River-2
  11. Ekiti-2
  12. Enugu-2
  13. Osun-2
  14. Sokoto-2
  15. Bauchi-1
  16. Ebonyi-1
  17. Katsina-1
  18. Rivers-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 17th September, there are 56,735 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

48,092 patients have been discharged with 1,093 deaths across the country.

