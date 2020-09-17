NCDC announces 131 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,735

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, September 17th, announced 131 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 17 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 131 new cases are;
- Lagos-45
- Kaduna-17
- Plateau-17
- FCT-16
- Delta-6
- Niger-6
- Kwara-5
- Oyo-3
- Akwa Ibom-2
- Cross River-2
- Ekiti-2
- Enugu-2
- Osun-2
- Sokoto-2
- Bauchi-1
- Ebonyi-1
- Katsina-1
- Rivers-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 17th September, there are 56,735 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
48,092 patients have been discharged with 1,093 deaths across the country.