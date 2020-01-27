Nigerians react as Burna Boy loses Grammys to Anjelique Kidjo

Nigerian singer Burna Boy on Monday, January 27th, 2020 failed to win his first-ever Grammy Award.

Angelique Kidjo was announced as the winner of the ‘Best World Music Album’ with her album ‘Celia’ at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

The Beninese singer beats Burna Boy alongside Altin Gun, “Gece”, Bokante & Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley, “What Heat”, and Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet, “Fanm D’Ayiti”.

Reactions trailed on Twitter moments after Kidjo clinched the award ahead of Burna.

See Nigerians reacting to Burna Boy’s lose at the Grammys:

Lmao. I saw someone tweeting that the Grammy is corrupt just because Burna Boy didn’t win. Why do you have to be so sentimental about this. If you know who Angelique kidjo is, you won’t spit that thrash. You think say Grammy na headies abi. — SOG (@Seun_Seunn) January 27, 2020

