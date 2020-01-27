Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Angelique Kidjo beats Burna Boy to win Grammys for ‘Best World Music Album’

Angelique Kidjo has won Grammys for the ‘Best World Music Album’ with her album ‘Celia’.

The Beninese singer defeated Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ alongside Altin Gün (‘Gece’), Bokanté & Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley, and Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet (Fanm D’ayiti).