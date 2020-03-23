Nigerians react as Atiku’s son contracts coronavirus

In the late hours of Sunday, former vice-president Atiku Abubakar announced that one of his sons has been tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) revealed this through his Twitter handle (@atiku).

According to Atiku, his affected son has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.

However, Nigerians are reacting to the news, here are some reactions from Twitter:

Ghøst_alamin said: “Atiku’s son tested positive for Corona virus and y’all are making jokes about it it’s like u don’t know the pain of knowing u could potentially loose ur child, covid-19 isn’t a joke pls let’s be serious for once in the country!”

Banky W tweeted: “We pray for his speedy recovery by God’s grace. Thank you for your openness. People need to know that it is a viral infection and not necessarily a death sentence. May God heal our land and keep us all.”

Uncle Tomi said: “it’s when atiku’s son got infected with corona virus that you knew the situation was getting out of hand lmaoo you people are stup*d.”

Great Oracle posted: “Last week, I tweeted about the Fela moment that opened our eyes to the reality of pandemics. Openness aids the vigilant. Thankfully, Atiku has just opened our eyes to the reality of the #Coronavirus. This is our moment.”

Mr. Macaroni said: “My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family sir. Trying times. God have mercy 🙏🏾Weary face.”

Emmanuel tweeted: “Atiku is so real and open to Nigerians.

We need a leader like him.

God please heal his son completely.”