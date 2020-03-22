News

My son tested positive for coronavirus — Atiku

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has announced that one of his son tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Atiku disclosed this through his Twitter handle on Sunday.

He said: “My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.

“I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real.”

 



