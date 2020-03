Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Coronavirus enters Edo as Nigeria confirms five new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced fresh new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

According to NCDC, out of the fresh cases 2 are in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Edo.

2 cases are returning travellers from the United Kingdom.

Nigeria has now confirmed 35 cases.

More to come shortly…