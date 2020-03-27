Nigerians in shock as Davido’s fiancé Chioma contracts COVID-19

Nigerians on social media platforms have reacted to the news that the Chioma Avril Rowland, fiancé of singer Davido, tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Davido had on Friday night disclosed on Instagram that his fiance contracted the COVID-19 infection.

He wrote: “I came back recently from America after cancelling my tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine.”

“But because of our recent travel history, we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

“Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby.”

Following the announcement by Davido, Chioma is trending on all social media platforms.

Here are some reactions to the news below:

Davido’s Chioma has tested positive for #Covid_19. May she get well soon 💔 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 27, 2020

People have recover from the COVID19 infection. We should not treat it like a death sentence. I wish Chioma full recovery from this, and I'm happy that her baby tested negative. Don't forget that ANYONE can get it. Protect yourself ALWAYS! If you can, STAY at home! — Aproko Doctor™ (@aproko_doctor) March 27, 2020

Oh shit!! Davido’s fiancé, Chioma has tested positive for Covid-19 ! 😩 Apparently she’s not showing any symptoms but David has decided to go into isolation for 14 days. They were all at Mayorkun’s crib for his birthday. The whole DMW crew needs to self isolate rn! No joke!! — Peng Man 🔥 (@pengmanmodel) March 27, 2020

Davido has just confirmed that Chioma tested positive for Coronavirus, a nursing mother💔

Let this Disease come to an end rn😭 Stay Safe pls, May God be with Davido and his entire family. I pray that Chioma recovers quickly from this 🙏🏽 — Dr Toolz (@toolzbabe) March 27, 2020

Davido just said Chioma has Corona Virus. God has her back, she will be fine. I hope this Nightmare called a Virus gets over soon. #COVID19 — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) March 27, 2020

I feel Davido & his crew were irresponsible, he cancelled all his shows in USA, he knew what was going on. Only to come back to Lagos and be travelling everywhere. Chioma got back too and was everywhere with him. God help the poor people that came in contact with them. — Mike Anthony DeWine (@makingcheddah) March 27, 2020