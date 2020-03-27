Gist

Nigerians in shock as Davido’s fiancé Chioma contracts COVID-19

Farouk Mohammed March 28, 2020
Chioma and Davido
Nigerians on social media platforms have reacted to the news that the Chioma Avril Rowland, fiancé of singer Davido, tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Davido had on Friday night disclosed on Instagram that his fiance contracted the COVID-19 infection.

Davido and Chioma
He wrote: “I came back recently from America after cancelling my tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine.”

“But because of our recent travel history, we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

“Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby.”

Following the announcement by Davido, Chioma is trending on all social media platforms.

Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

