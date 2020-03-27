News
Nigeria records 11 new cases of COVID-19, jumps to 81 in total
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that eleven new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State.
NCDC disclosed on Twitter that as at 11:55pm 27th March there are 81 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
3 have been discharged with 1 death.
