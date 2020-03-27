News

Nigeria records 11 new cases of COVID-19, jumps to 81 in total

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh March 28, 2020
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that eleven new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State.

NCDC disclosed on Twitter that as at 11:55pm 27th March there are 81 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

3 have been discharged with 1 death.



