Nigeria records 11 new cases of COVID-19, jumps to 81 in total

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that eleven new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State.

NCDC disclosed on Twitter that as at 11:55pm 27th March there are 81 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

3 have been discharged with 1 death.