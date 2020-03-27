News

Nigeria records 5 new cases of coronavirus, hits 70 in total

Nigeria has recorded five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this announcement on through its Twitter handle on Friday.

According to NCDC, three cases of the virus were recorded in the federal capital territory (FCT) while two were recorded in Oyo.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

70
Confirmed
1
Deaths
3
Recovered


