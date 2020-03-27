News
Nigeria records 5 new cases of coronavirus, hits 70 in total
Nigeria has recorded five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this announcement on through its Twitter handle on Friday.
According to NCDC, three cases of the virus were recorded in the federal capital territory (FCT) while two were recorded in Oyo.
Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in FCT & 2 in Oyo State
As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/ptbxknBV7b
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 27, 2020
COVID-19 in Nigeria
70
Confirmed
1
Deaths
3
Recovered