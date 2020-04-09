Nigerians drag Halima Abubakar in trouble as lady accuses her of ‘stealing’ baby photo

Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar is currently trending on social media after a lady accused her of ‘stealing’ her picture to announce the baby’s arrival.

It can be recalled that the Nollywood actress had on Monday shared a photo of a baby’s hand to welcome her baby.

She had posted: “A gift from God And I will cherish you for life 😩❤️❤️❤️Biggest miracle ❤️A Boy🙏🏻 3/4/20.”

However, a lady known as Ariel with the Instagram handle (@the_arielb) shared a similar photo accusing the Nollywood star of allegedly stealing her baby’s photo.

Ariel said: “I guess we are now famous in another country.”

Nigerians on Twitter dragged and slammed the actress for her actions.

What social media will do to some people in this life.. I wonder if Actress Halima Abubakar really had a baby.. Abi her pikin no get hand? Why would she steal someone else's baby picture.. 😭😭😭😭.. Shame.. pic.twitter.com/1BzV73jznP — Onos. (@Whoknwstmrw) April 9, 2020

This halima abubakar drama just made me remember when Oge okoye stole a foreigner dog picture and uploaded it as hers.

These same celebrities are the ones that will come and tell us we are poor if we drag them. pic.twitter.com/HIj9fMEzh7 — Chuka… (@OgaChuka) April 9, 2020

Forget what any lady says. Every lady want a man of their own, so as their own child. Forget all this feminist shit. Halima Abubakar stealing someone’s baby’s photo and posting it as hers said it all. This celebrity are fucking lonely asf — Wale of Ctown (@stillwalewash) April 9, 2020

Imagine, Halima Abubakar went to download another woman's baby picture just to lie that she has given birth on Instagram, Now the real mother of the baby is showing receipts. That's why our celebs run from Twitter cus they know we no be mumu like Instagram. — Barca Principal (@TheGeniusJaj) April 9, 2020

Halima Abubakar is just shameless.. Shameless to the point of sharing someone elses baby thumb claiming it's hers, now that the owner called you out what more can you say?? Oge okoye too stole a puppy just to impress people on the gram — Åskia 🔮💦 (@askiar_zamahni) April 9, 2020