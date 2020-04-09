CelebritiesGist

Nigerians drag Halima Abubakar in trouble as lady accuses her of ‘stealing’ baby photo

Halima Abubakar
Halima Abubakar

Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar is currently trending on social media after a lady accused her of ‘stealing’ her picture to announce the baby’s arrival.

It can be recalled that the Nollywood actress had on Monday shared a photo of a baby’s hand to welcome her baby.

She had posted: “A gift from God And I will cherish you for life 😩❤️❤️❤️Biggest miracle ❤️A Boy🙏🏻 3/4/20.”

However, a lady known as Ariel with the Instagram handle (@the_arielb) shared a similar photo accusing the Nollywood star of allegedly stealing her baby’s photo.

Ariel said: “I guess we are now famous in another country.”

Nigerians on Twitter dragged and slammed the actress for her actions.



