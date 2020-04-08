Update on COVID-19 in Nigeria as at Wednesday 8th April 2020

Nigeria on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 recorded a total of Twenty-two (22) new coronavirus cases.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 15 of the cases are from Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, and 1 in Edo State.

With this update, Lagos has 145 total cases ranking first among 17 states in the country.

The FCT currently has a total of 54 cases coming second followed by Osun state with 20 to stand in third place.

Forty-four (44) have been discharged with six (6) deaths across the country.

Nigeria at the moment has a total of 276 total COVID-19 cases, with 226 still receiving treatment.

Below is a list of 17 states in Nigeria that have confirmed cases of COVID-19: