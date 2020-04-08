Update on COVID-19 in Nigeria as at Wednesday 8th April 2020

Nigeria on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 recorded a total of Twenty-two (22) new coronavirus cases.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 15 of the cases are from Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, and 1 in Edo State.
With this update, Lagos has 145 total cases ranking first among 17 states in the country.
The FCT currently has a total of 54 cases coming second followed by Osun state with 20 to stand in third place.
Forty-four (44) have been discharged with six (6) deaths across the country.
Nigeria at the moment has a total of 276 total COVID-19 cases, with 226 still receiving treatment.
Below is a list of 17 states in Nigeria that have confirmed cases of COVID-19:
- Lagos- 145
- FCT- 54
- Osun- 20
- Oyo- 11
- Edo- 12
- Bauchi- 8
- Akwa Ibom- 5
- Kaduna- 5
- Ogun- 4
- Enugu- 2
- Ekiti- 2
- Rivers- 2
- Benue- 1
- Ondo- 1
- Kwara- 2
- Delta- 1
- Katsina- 1
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
276
+22
Deaths
6
Recovered
44
Active
226
Last updated: April 9, 2020 - 12:09 am (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/