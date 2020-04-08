FeaturedHeadlines

Update on COVID-19 in Nigeria as at Wednesday 8th April 2020

Photo of Okay.ng Okay.ng April 9, 2020
Less than a minute
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Nigeria on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 recorded a total of Twenty-two (22) new coronavirus cases.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 15 of the cases are from Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, and 1 in Edo State.

With this update, Lagos has 145 total cases ranking first among 17 states in the country.

The FCT currently has a total of 54 cases coming second followed by Osun state with 20 to stand in third place.

Forty-four (44) have been discharged with six (6) deaths across the country.

Nigeria at the moment has a total of 276 total COVID-19 cases, with 226 still receiving treatment.

Below is a list of 17 states in Nigeria that have confirmed cases of COVID-19:

  • Lagos- 145
  • FCT- 54
  • Osun- 20
  • Oyo- 11
  • Edo- 12
  • Bauchi- 8
  • Akwa Ibom- 5
  • Kaduna- 5
  • Ogun- 4
  • Enugu- 2
  • Ekiti- 2
  • Rivers- 2
  • Benue- 1
  • Ondo- 1
  • Kwara- 2
  • Delta- 1
  • Katsina- 1


COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
276
+22
Deaths
6
Recovered
44
Active
226
Last updated: April 9, 2020 - 12:09 am (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button
Close