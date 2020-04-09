COVID-19: Bayelsa relaxes lockdown for Easter celebrations

The Bayelsa state government has relaxed the enforcement of a lockdown in the state for the Easter celebrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the decision to relax the lockdown followed an appeal by the state organs of various Christian bodies.

Governor of the state Douye Diri announced the decision at a meeting with members of the COVID-19 task force, security agencies and leadership of the Christian and Muslim communities at the government house in Yenagoa, on Wednesday.

A statement by acting chief press secretary to governor, Daniel Alabrah, said the measure was specific to church services during the Easter celebrations.

He said churches with large congregations would be permitted to have 50 persons during services, while 20 worshippers would be allowed for smaller churches.

He cautioned them to adhere strictly to all the preventive measures, including social distancing of at least two metres, washing of hands with soap under running water.

The governor added that after the Easter celebrations, the lockdown would revert to status quo to ensure public health safety and prevention of COVID-19 in the state.

The stay-at-home order for civil servants and all other earlier measures were extended by two weeks, and would be reviewed every two weeks until the COVID-19 crisis abates.