Nigerian who tested positive for coronavirus now negative

Muhammad A. Aliyu March 13, 2020
Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire, on Friday, said the Nigerian, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country, has now tested negative.

The case had been announced on Monday as Nigeria’s second coronavirus incident.

The Nigerian had contact with an Italian who was the first index case of coronavirus in Nigeria during his visit to Ogun State.

Dr Ehanire said the Italian is making progress in his recovery and should be released from hospital next week.



