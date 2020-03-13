Coronavirus forces Premier League to suspend all matches

The Premier League has suspended all matches to avoid further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a statement on Friday, matches will resume in April.

Premier League said the decision followed a meeting of shareholders on Friday.

Chief Executive, Richard Masters said: “Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

The statement added that further updates will be provided when appropriate.