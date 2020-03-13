Court orders release of Dethroned Emir Sanusi from detention

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the immediate release of former Emir of Kano, Malam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi from unlawful detention.

Justice Anwuli Chikere gave the order in a ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by Sanusi through his lawyer, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

The Judge ordered that the fundamental rights of the deposed emir to freedom of movement and human dignity flagrantly breached must be restored to him immediately.

Justice Chikere agreed that since the former Emir has no pending criminal charge or valid order for his detention, placing him under house arrest under whatever guise was a clear breach of his fundamental rights as guaranteed under the 1999 constitution.

The court in addition ordered the service of the originating summon on the respondents through substituted means.

Respondents in the suit are the Kano State government, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS).

Sanusi has been under house arrest since Monday in Awe town in Nasarawa State, where he was banished to, after his dethronement as the Emir of Kano.