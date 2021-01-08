Nigerian Universities to reopen on 18th January after 9 months of strike

The long awaited news has been released. Over months, Nigerian students have been waiting for the day when strike will be suspended and they’ll once again go back to school.

On 23rd December, ASUU officially announced the suspension of strike however, resumption date weren’t announced.

Today, 8th January, 2021 we’ve woke up with the news of the national universities commission (NUC) directing all universities to resume on 18th of this month.

The commission has directed vice-chancellors of universities to resume academic activities on January 18, in accordance with the directive of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) team on COVID-19.

Universities in Nigeria have been closed since following a strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as well as the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released, the deputy executive secretary (Administration) of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki, the NUC says following the approval given by the Presidential Task Force on COVID19, universities can now resume academic activities.

Chris urged university authorities to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines, which have been communicated many times to the Nigerian University System through NUC’s circulars.

The statement in part reads: