More COVID-19 patients need Oxygen in Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo Olu has revealed that, more COVID-19 Patients in the state needs oxygen.

Sanwo Olu revealed this after a closed door meeting with the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa.

The Governor stressed that, the second wave and new strain of the virus is more infections and deadlier than the first.

He however revealed that his government has build 10 oxygen plants and has commissioned four. And they’ve provided facilities in a public building to meet the respiratory requirements.

Lagos is the second most populous state in Nigeria and the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.