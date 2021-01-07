Don’t sell your NIN, EFCC warns Nigerians

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a warning to Nigerians against selling their National Identity Number (NIN).

This was contained in a statement issued by EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren on Thursday.

According to EFCC, it learned that some subscribers “are cashing in on the exercise to induce enrollees to sell their NIN for a fee”.

The anti-graft agency warned that selling one’s NIN is a criminal act and that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted.

“The EFCC wishes to alert Nigerians that it is not only illegal to sell their NIN, but they also stand the risk of vicarious liability for any act of criminality linked to their NIN.

“In other words, they risk arrest and prosecution for any act of criminality linked to their NIN whether or not they are directly responsible for such crimes.

“The Commission warns members of the public against selling their NIN and to report anyone seeking to buy their NIN, to the nearest office of the EFCC or other law enforcement agencies.”